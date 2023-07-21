thyssenkrupp, Valmet tie up for industrial automaton solutions

Industrial and technology company thyssenkrupp Industries India and Finland-based Valmet have joined hands to deliver control and industrial automation solutions in India and other countries. thyssenkrupp will sell and distribute Valmet’s process automation systems for the energy sector and process industries such as sugar, fertilisers, petrochemicals and metals.

The first phase of the collaboration will be for eight years and will focus on projects billed through thyssenkrupp.

Valmet was in partnership with BHEL for over two decades and is now going to work with thyssenkrupp to accelerate growth and expand in India. Till now, thyssenkrupp was buying these control and automation equipment from firms like Siemens, Honeywell, ABB and Emerson, and will now have its own products for the power plant segment, Abhay Patil, director, energy division, thyssenkrupp Industries India, said.

BHEL is largely into plants in the 600-800 MW range but this market is shrinking. thyssenkrupp plants would be in the 300 MW range and these are mostly captive and cogeneration plants.

Valmet’s control system will work seamlessly with our equipment and was in keeping with our strategy to enhance the automation and digital quotient of the products we bring into the market, Vivek Bhatia, managing director and CEO, thyssenkrupp Industries India, said.

With the thyssenkrupp’s agreement, Valmet Automation was looking at increasing market share in India. “Valmet is aiming to increase its footprint in the energy sector through various technologies and partnerships. The strategic agreement with thyssenkrupp will strengthen Valmet’s automation business in India and other countries,” Varun Jain, director, India Region, Asia Pacific, Valmet.