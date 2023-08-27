scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Plan in works to give EVs loans on priority

“The government has received a representation to include EVs in the priority sector. RBI will look at reworking the priority sector lending requirements for banks,” the official said.

Written by Prasanta Sahu
electric vehicles
The finance ministry is discussing the matter with other ministries, and it will be discussed with the RBI too, he said. (Image credit: Reuters)

The Union government is examining a proposal to include retail lending to the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem as part of the banks’ Priority Sector Lending (PSL) obligation to increase credit flow to the sector, a senior official said.

“The government has received a representation to include EVs in the priority sector. RBI will look at reworking the priority sector lending requirements for banks,” the official said.

Also Read

The finance ministry is discussing the matter with other ministries, and it will be discussed with the RBI too, he said.

Also Read

As per a Niti Aayog report in 2022, PSL can help unlock the EV financing market of Rs 40,000 crore by 2025 and achieve COP26 targets.

Under the PSL rules, a banking entity needs to lend 40% of the adjusted net bank credit to the so-called priority sector or economically weaker sections such as agriculture, micro-enterprises and other economically disadvantaged sections.

Also Read

RBI’s PSL mandate has a proven track record of improving the supply of formal credit towards areas of national priority and can provide strong regulatory incentive for banks and NBFCs to scale their financing to EVs.

The RBI may consider various EV segments and use cases based on five parameters: socio-economic potential, livelihood generation potential, scalability, techno-economic viability, and stakeholder acceptability.

There are concerns that buyers are unable to access low-interest rates and long loan tenures for EVs as banks are concerned about resale value and product quality. PSL can encourage banks to fast-track India’s transition to EVs and help achieve our 2070 climate goals, the Niti report said.

The report indicated that electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial four-wheelers are early segments to prioritise under PSL.

Currently, lending to seven sectors such as agriculture, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, and renewable energy are considered under PSL.

More Stories on
Electric vehicles

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 05:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS