scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

No need for regulation mandating six airbags in passenger vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

The proposed regulation was originally intended to be implemented from October 1, 2022 but the deadline was extended till October 1, 2023 at the request of the industry, which cited supply chain issues and time constraints.

Written by FE Bureau
Nitin gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (IE)

The Centre has no plans to impose regulations mandating six airbags in passenger vehicles since automakers have started to providing them to get a better safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessmen Programme), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The proposed regulation was originally intended to be implemented from October 1, 2022 but the deadline was extended till October 1, 2023 at the request of the industry, which cited supply chain issues and time constraints.

Speaking at ACMA Annual Summit, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said a better safety rating will determine the marketshare of the manufacturers. Customers are more aware and would purchase vehicles that provide safe and comfortable ride.

Also Read
Also Read

As of now, automakers are only mandated to provide two airbags per passenger vehicle.

Last month, Gadkari unveiled India’s own version of automotive safety assessment programme the Bharat NCAP which is aimed at improving the road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The programme, which is voluntary for automakers, will be implemented from October 1 and the industry has initially offered around 30 models for testing.The star ratings provided by the programme is expected to help buyers understand the quality of the product and make an informed purchase decision.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 04:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS