Greaves Electric asks EV lobby body to remove false linkage

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), India’s fifth largest electric two-wheeler maker, has sent a notice to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) to remove any reference to it on the latter’s website as it is not a member of the lobby body.

GEMPL, formerly known as Ampere Electric Vehicles, has said that it has never been a member of SMEV nor has it been associated with the body at any point of time, said a source. SMEV claims to represent manufacturers, start-ups, and other stakeholders involved in electric mobility.

SMEV, comprising members such as Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Yulu Bikes and Revolt Motors, has been at loggerheads with the ministry of heavy industries over monetary incentives promised by the government under the FAME-2 scheme and other issues relating to it.

“GEMPL is aware of and is party to the decisions taken by SMEV. We have also come across in some of your news articles that GEMPL has authorised SMEV to represent GEMPL and its interests. This is false and misleading as GEMPL is not a member of SMEV and has never authorised SMEV to represent it or its interests,” GEMPL said in its letter.

Several SMEV members have been directed by the government to return the subsidies they claimed to have passed on to the consumers under the FAME 2 scheme. The government claims that the erring companies did not adhere to the manufacturing norms prescribed under the scheme.