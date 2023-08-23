Govt to invite EoI for 20 GWh PLI ACC capacity in a month’s time

The government is expected to invite expression of Interest (EoI) from the manufacturers for the remaining portion of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage within a month, sources said.



The PLI ACC battery storage scheme intends to achieve manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

Out of the 50 GWh capacity, 30 GWh has already been awarded under the first round of the ACC PLI bidding which was concluded in March 2022.



At that time, three companies were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh, and the programme agreement with selected companies was signed in July 2022.



However, 20 GWh capacity was left vacant after the fourth successful bidder withdrew from the scheme.