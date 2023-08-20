GM India union wants Hyundai Motor to absorb workers, threaten hunger strike

The General Motors Employees Union has urged Maharashtra chief minister, Eknath Shinde to ensure that Hyundai Motor India absorbs 1,086 employees of GM India’s Talegaon plant.

The Shramik Ekta Mahasangh, an umbrella body of labour unions in the Pune region, has come out in support of the GM union demand and said they would not let Hyundai start operations without the workers.

The Mahasangh has given the chief minister 15 days to respond to the GM union demand, failing which the workers would start a hunger strike along with their family members.

The unions will also be launching a long march of workers to Sangli, the home constituency of Maharashtra’s labour minister Suresh Khade for his handling of the GM plant closure without any consultation with the workers union or taking into consideration their demands for securing their jobs under the new owners.

They have demanded that the Maharashtra CM sack Vinita Ved Singal, principal secretary, department of labour, Government of Maharashtra for her role in the Maharashtra government’s clearance for GM’s plant closure.

Arvind Shrouti, founder of Option Positive, who works with trade unions and companies on productivity and work-study said the GM deal was not legal and the workers would look at getting justice from the courts. He said industrial silence should not be misunderstood for industrial peace and the government needs to understand the deal’s impact on the ecosystem.

General Motors India and the employees union have been battling across various courts over the termination of 1,086 workers after shutting down the Talegaon plant.

The Union accused GM of illegally terminating 1,086 workers at the Talegaon plant. GM India had offered the impacted Talegaon plant employees a settlement package that the workers did not accept.

Hyundai agreement covers the assignment of land and buildings, machinery and manufacturing equipment situated at General Motors India Talegaon plant but is silent on the workers and jobs.

The company said intends to create an advanced manufacturing centre for cars and has plans to commence manufacturing operations in 2025.

The plant currently has an annual production capacity of 130,000 units. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL)intends to make phased investments in upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant to bring the plant up to Hyundai global operating and manufacturing standards.

Hyundai Motor India had said ‘completion of the acquisition and assignment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders’.