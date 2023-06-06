BPCL, Ashok Leyland start testing diesel with 7% ethanol mix

Bharat Petroleum and Ashok Leyland have initiated a pilot program to test the effectiveness of ED7 (Diesel blended with 7% Ethanol) fuel. This program aims to transform India’s bio-fuel economy and achieve a stable energy mix.

The ED7 fuel blend, developed by BPCL-R&D, consists of 93% diesel and 7% ethanol. The blend has undergone rigorous testing and validation on the engine test bench in collaboration with Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland conducted extensive laboratory trials on their engines using the ED7 fuel. The ED7 fuel blend showcases a remarkable reduction in pollution levels, including Particulate Matter and Nitrogen oxides (NOx).

After the pilot program, a comprehensive report will be submitted to ARAI, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, for developing a roadmap for commercial implementation of the fuel. With ethanol readily available in India, the study targets to establish an ethanol blend in diesel to the tune of 7%, to reduce energy bills for the country.

Hero MotoCorp has developed a Flex-Fuel Prototype at its Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The vehicle, equipped with a 125cc BS6 engine, can run on ethanol-blended petrol mixtures ranging from 20% (E20) to 85% (E85) ethanol blends.

The Flex-Fuel Prototype utilises advanced software to detect the ethanol blend in the fuel and adjust engine control parameters accordingly, ensuring a trouble-free riding experience. The engine’s performance and emissions remain uncompromised across the entire blend range.

BPCL, Ashok Leyland, and Hero MotoCorp’s initiatives mark significant milestones in India’s journey towards a greener and more sustainable future, aligning with the Government of India’s vision to promote renewable fuel technologies, reduce carbon emissions, and foster economic stability.