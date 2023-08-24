scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission livestream clocks 8 million view, makes YouTube history

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission draws 8 million YouTube viewers, making history; Prime Minister Modi congratulates team.

Written by Breaking News Desk
ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 Mission, YouTube history, 8 million viewers, soft-landing, Prime Minister Modi, chandrayaan-3, india, india news, technology
ISRO via AP

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has done something incredible on YouTube’s live streaming platform. They showed the Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast on August 23, 2023, and more than 8 million people watched it at the same time! This made it the most-watched live video ever on the whole planet, according to Sacnilk.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third mission to the Moon, and people from all over were super interested to see what would happen during this important event. Several space enthusiasts and curious people watched.

The Chandrayaan-3 Mission had more viewers at once than some really big things, like a football match between Brazil and Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which had 6.1 million people watching, or a football game between Brazil and South Korea in the same tournament, with 5.2 million viewers. Even a big SpaceX event called Crew Demo-2 had fewer viewers at once, only 4 million.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO Chairman S. Somanath after this amazing event and gave him a message. During their phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi even mentioned that he would like to visit the ISRO’s headquarters in Bengaluru to personally congratulate the team on a job well done.

He joked around a bit too, saying, “Somanath Ji, your name is Somnath, which is linked to the moon, so your family must be very happy today. Big congratulations to you and your whole team from me.”

The Chandrayaan-3 mission comes after Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, which didn’t go perfectly because the Vikram lander crashed on the Moon. So, Chandrayaan-3 is like the exciting next part of the story.

This achievement makes India the fourth country to land successfully on the Moon, joining the United States, China, and Russia. But what’s extra cool is that India is the first to land on the southern side of the Moon. It’s like making history all over again!

More Stories on
ISRO
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 13:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS