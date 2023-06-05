Zingbus partners Sheru to enhance EV tech

Zingbus, a leading intercity bus service provider has inked a strategic partnership with Sheru, a leading provider of innovative battery management and energy storage solutions, to scale e-mobility for intercity commutes.

As per the understanding, Zingbus plans to add 2,200 electric buses and 4,000 electric cars to its fleet over the next 5 years. It will utilise ScaleBat, Sheru’s battery management solution to ensure efficient battery management. The solution is said to offer advanced features for optimising battery performance, reducing operational costs, and extending battery life, thereby enabling Zingbus to maximise the potential of electric vehicles.

In addition, Zingbus will leverage Sheru’s NetBat platform to monetise idle time by connecting electric vehicles to Sheru’s energy storage network. The cumulative battery capacity of Zingbus’s electric fleet is estimated to be around 1 GWh. By utilising NetBat, Zingbus says it will offer energy storage services during periods of low vehicle utilisation, unlocking new revenue streams and contributing to efficient management of energy infrastructure.

By scaling its electric fleet, Zingbus aims to offset half a million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to planting more than 22,000 trees.

Prashant Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Zingbus said, “With their expertise in battery management and energy storage solutions, we are confident that we can drive innovation together and create a greener future for the transportation industry.”

Nakul Mehan, CTO, Sheru said, “Highways form 60 percent of emissions from transportation in India. Zingbus has immense potential to lead sustainability for highways, being the most trusted brand in intercity commuting.”