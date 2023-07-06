ZF to start supplying components to Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks, a leading all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider has announced a long-term agreement with ZF for some of the core systems and components in the all-electric Volta Zero.

The company says ZF technologies fitted to the Volta Zero have been designed and configured specifically for commercial vehicle use and form part of the key systems. These systems include the OnGuardACTIVE Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Braking System (EBS) including the brake pedal box, ESCsmart Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and OnHand Electro-Pneumatic Handbrake (EPH). The OnLaneALERT Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), which enhances safety and helps to prevent unintended lane drifts, is also sourced from ZF. Additionally, ZF supplies components in the steering system including the steering column and the steering gear.

Improving safety, comfort and handling

Furthermore, the independent front suspension (IFS) axle system sourced from ZF for the Volta Zero, with its compact and optimised design, supports the low cabin for ease of ingress and improved driver vision, while allowing independent wheel travel, improving ride comfort, vehicle handling and manoeuvrability.

In addition, ZF’s OptiRide Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (ECAS) system fitted to the Volta Zero supports daily vehicle operations including docking and loading procedures through automatic and manual chassis height adjustments for improved driver safety, efficiency, and comfort.

Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Board of Management responsible for ZF’s commercial vehicle business commented: “Especially agile, new truck manufacturers like Volta Trucks need strong partners in their supplier base helping them to shorten R&D costs and time-to-market, by offering turn-key solutions, as well as related application engineering and testing support. With the commercial vehicle industry’s broadest product portfolio providing a favourable mix of established and innovative solutions, ZF CVS is well-positioned to accompany commercial vehicle manufacturers on their way towards increasing levels of electrification, automation, and digitalisation. We are proud to partner with such an innovative brand like Volta Trucks to support the industry’s transformation towards zero emissions and zero accidents.”

Ellie Pittson, Purchasing Director, Volta Trucks said; “As a disruptive all-electric manufacturer that is bringing a vehicle to market at an industry-setting pace, partnering with trusted automotive suppliers such as ZF will be a vital part of our success. Volta Trucks and ZF CVS have a shared commitment towards climate protection and sustainability, and lead the field for next-generation mobility, which makes this relationship a very important one for Volta Trucks.”