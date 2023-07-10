ZF showcases advanced axle drive systems for CVs, plans serial production in 2024

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division has expanded its e-mobility kit with the product range now includes all-electric central drives, axle drives and e-components. Suitable for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles and trailers, the integrated, modular e-driveline systems enable quiet and emission-free operation. AxTrax 2, AxTrax 2 dual and the previously launched CeTrax 2 dual electric central drive were recently demonstrated at ZF’s Global Technology Day in Friedrichshafen.

Winfried Grundler, SVP – Driveline Systems with ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division said, “With our modular electric drive kit, ZF can provide customers with everything they need to electrify their commercial vehicles from last-mile delivery vehicles up to 44-tonne trucks. The kit consists of scalable axle and central drive systems. Like other ZF electric systems, they can be easily combined with different electrification technologies, such as batteries or fuel cells, for example. The kit is complemented by a wide range of eComponents that have been developed and produced in-house.

Fully integrated compact design

AxTrax 2 maximises the available space for cargo or the passenger cabin as well as for batteries and enhances the manufacturer’s design flexibility for future vehicle concepts. The electric drives can be fully synchronised with key vehicle functions, such as braking, ADAS and automated driving systems, to help enhance vehicle safety and efficiency. It also enables advanced digital and telematics systems to exchange information with the e-axle via CAN bus.

L-R: CeTrax 2 and AxTrax 2 dual.

AxTrax 2 is offered in two variants – AxTrax 2 for commercial vehicles enables a continuous power of 210 kW. The AxTrax 2 dual variant, with two integrated e-motors, is ideal for heavy-duty applications and offers 380 kW continuous power. The production of AxTrax 2 is planned to begin in 2024.

Both models are designed to replace the engine, transmission, drive shaft and conventional axle to electrify a commercial vehicle. This line-up enables opportunities to reimagine commercial vehicle form, function, and architecture, enhancing aerodynamics, enabling automated driving or adding extra battery capacity.

E-driveline

By leveraging a unique, scalable and modular platform approach, ZF says it can help customers to electrify all classes of commercial vehicle platforms, from existing to all-new vehicle platforms.

Used as an electric drive axle in semitrailers, AxTrax 2 can recover electrical energy when braking. The energy is temporarily stored in a battery and can be used by the electric axle to support the truck drive. Recuperating energy in this way also helps to reduce fuel or energy consumption as well as carbon emissions. At the same time, the safety of the truck-trailer combination is improved.

The tier 1 supplier says it also offers electric components that have been specifically designed to meet the requirements of the commercial vehicle market. The modularity allows manufacturers to use ZF’s complete electric drive systems, or alternatively, combine them with their own components while taking advantage of synergies and common interfaces. These include the e-motor (PSM), the silicon carbide (SiC) inverter, the e-drive control unit, the e-actuator and the multi-speed transmission.