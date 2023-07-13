Zetwerk Manufacturing appoints Pulkit Bhandari as new CFO

Bengaluru-based Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, a leading marketplace for contract manufacturing has appointed Pulkit Bhandari as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), which it says will reinforce its leadership team towards financial excellence and future growth.

In his new role, Bhandari will be responsible for collaborating closely with the founders on strategy. He will anchor Zetwerk’s initiatives around financial planning and capital allocation and will work with existing teams to strengthen the company’s financial frameworks and reorient some of the structures to make Zetwerk ready for future growth. He will also work closely with investors and drive external stakeholder engagements.

In his previous role, Bhandari served as the Head of Group Corporate Finance at RPG Enterprises leading the group’s several strategic initiatives. He has also worked as an Investment Banker at Deutsche Bank, ICICI Securities, among others, where he has engaged with corporates across sectors while playing a strategic role around Mergers & Acquisitions, Financing and Debt Capital Markets and Private Equity.

Amrit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk Manufacturing said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pulkit to Zetwerk. His profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company’s financial performance and support its continued expansion. We look forward to working together to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Bhandari is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce.

Valued at $2.7 billion (Rs 22,267 crore), Zetwerk is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. It partners with the world’s leading industrial and consumer enterprises to get their products manufactured via a global network of small manufacturers, where Zetwerk helps with supplier selection, pricing and fulfilment of orders. The company offers manufacturing solutions across a diverse range of industries such as automotive, oil & gas, renewables, aerospace, infrastructure, apparel, electronics and retail.