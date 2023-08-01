Yuma Energy appoints Muthu Subramanian and GM and MD

Yuma Energy, a joint venture between Magna and Yulu, has appointed Muthu Subramanian as General Manager and Managing Director.

In his new role, Subramanian will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and overall operations of Yuma, which operates one of India’s largest networks of battery charging and swapping stations for electric two-wheelers. He will be tasked to drive innovation, enhance customer relationships, and ensure the continued success of the company in a highly competitive market.

He has over 17 years of experience working with Magna, a global mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in the automotive space. During his tenure at Magna, he held various key leadership roles, driving innovation and growth across different product areas including developing and launching Magna’s first fully autonomous last-mile delivery robot.

Matteo Del Sorbo, Magna’s Executive VP and Global Lead for New Mobility said, “Muthu’s proven track record in delivering results, strategic thinking and technical expertise make him an ideal candidate for this important position. We are confident that under his leadership, Yuma Energy will continue to thrive and further strengthen its position at a time when cutting-edge advancements in energy storage are shaping the mobility ecosystem in the country.”

Muthu Subramanian said, “Combating air pollution and decongesting our cities requires cost-effective mobility solutions. Battery swapping is one such area.”

Subramanian holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He has 2 issued and 6 provisional patents in the automotive product and process design to his credit.