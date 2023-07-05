Yokohama India opens new official store in Telangana

Yokohama India has launched its new dedicated store in Karimnagar, Telangana, within its flagship Yokohama Club Network (YCN) to offer a world-class tyre buying experience for its customers.

Sri Rajarajeshwara Wheels and Tyres will now become the official merchandiser of Yokohama branded performance tyres and will have the full range of products and services on display, including passenger car and SUV tyres. The specialised store will further propel the already expansive Yokohama Club Network to create a well-connected channel around the country.

Harinder Singh, MD and CEO, Yokohama India said, “To achieve excellence, customer reach and customer satisfaction hold utmost importance. The Yokohama Club Network has been at the forefront of offering a wide range of tyres to meet the Indian motorists’ needs and also services thus setting a benchmark in customer satisfaction.”

M Lokati Raju, Owner, Sri Rajarajeshwara Wheels and Tyres said, “My association with Yokohama Tyres is only three years old. And the superior product quality and service support that I got from the company prompted me to upgrade to a dedicated YCN store quickly. I look forward to enhanced customer satisfaction with this move.”

The YCN dealership stores offer a one-stop solution for tyre-related needs and services including the complete range of Yokohama Tyres, wheel balancing and wheel alignment among others. These facilities come with the latest tools and machinery and trained technicians. Since 2020, Yokohama India has increased its YCN fourfold and looks to expand its reach more aggressively in 2023 as well.

The Yokohama Rubber Co recently also announced that it is expanding its passenger car tyre production capacity in India to meet the increasing demands from the local market. With an additional investment of $82 million (Rs 679 crore), the company looks to increase its annual passenger car tyre production capacity in India from the current 2.8 million to 4.5 million tyres.

File photo for representational purpose only.