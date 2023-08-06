Yashodhan Gokhale joins Battrixx as CTO

Battrixx plans to begin a new era of strategic advancements in the electronic vehicle battery industry. The company says Dr. Gokhale’s track record of award-winning projects and leadership competencies will strengthen its technology and lead the brand to new heights.

Prior to joining Battrixx, he has worked with Tata Motors, Kalyani Power, Octillion Power Systems and National Chemical Laboratory among others.

Dr. Gokhale will bring a diverse skill set to the role, encompassing the development and implementation of business and sales strategies, the establishment of internal department processes, and their continuous enhancement. He has nearly two decades of academic and professional research experience in high-voltage systems in e-mobility, energy storage, and emerging technologies like lithium-ion, sodium-ion, aluminium-ion, solid state batteries, fuel cells, green hydrogen, chemicals, and nanomaterials.

The strengths include nano process development and optimisation, lithium-ion battery manufacturing for 1Gwh plants, product lifecycle validation, and cost-effective lithium-ion battery deployment in solar and telecom projects.

He earned his Ph.D. in Germany in 2010, receiving awards and scholarships from the Royal Society of Chemistry and the German government. He is a M.Sc. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Pune in 2004.

Anand Kabra, Vice-Chairman & MD, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik said, “As we embark on the journey of growth trajectory acceleration, it’s crucial to ensure that we have the most suitable leadership strategically placed to drive our technological development in the desired direction. We place great trust in Dr. Gokhale for enhancing our strategic endeavours and strengthening the brand.”

Dr. Yashodhan Gokhale, “I look forward to this new role of transforming the technology efforts of the company to drive efficiency. Given how Battrixx has grown since its inception, I’m hopeful that our collective efforts will contribute significantly to the EV revolution.”