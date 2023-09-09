September 9 marks the World Electric Vehicle Day. We observe this day to raise public awareness and encourage a step towards the adoption of environment-friendly transport. India is a rising player in the EV industry which aims to achieve 100% local production of Electric vehicles under its ‘Make in India’ project. Some key brands that have introduced the electric vehicle segment in India are Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, Ola, Ather Energy, TVS, and Hero Electric among others.



Let’s have a look at what Auto Inc. has to say on the occasion of World EV Day:



Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India commented, “The road to a sustainable future is undoubtedly electric, and at Volvo Car India, we are committed towards it. We are committed to being an all-electric car company by 2030, leading the charge for cleaner, greener mobility.”



Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said, “World EV Day is more than a day of celebration; it’s a global commitment to a brighter, cleaner future.”



Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, of Hyundai Motor India remarks, “At Hyundai, sustainability is a key pillar on which our brand vision ‘Progress for Humanity’ is based. ‘ We’re propelling a green mobility revolution in India, which is committed to reducing carbon footprint through our fuel-efficient range of vehicles, zero-emission range of EVs>”



MG Motor India comments, “Under the MG Charge program, we are cohesively working to develop a 6-way charging solution that includes a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), an extended charging network, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, charge-on-the-go, and community chargers.”



Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO of Statiq comments, “India is actively championing the production of domestic electric vehicles. However, to truly propel this revolution, we must ensure seamless connectivity – and this is where EV charging stations play a crucial role.”



Deepak Sharma, MD & CEO, of Schneider Electric India said, “The climate clock is ticking, and the world needs a healing touch of sustainable solutions. The surge in carbon emissions that has led to an unprecedented climate crisis requires an urgent and coordinated response.”



Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility comments on the occasion of World EV Day, “On this World EV Day, we rally every citizen to unite in the global crusade against excessive carbon emissions and wholeheartedly embrace electric vehicles (EVs) for their everyday transportation needs.”



“We envision a world where mobility and environmental stewardship coexist harmoniously. Together, we’re not just driving change; we’re part of driving the future of transportation, one sustainable mile at a time,” said Ravi Chawla MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India.



Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, Simple Energy comments, “Together, let’s keep charging ahead, forging a path towards a world where electric vehicles are not just a choice but a symbol of our collective commitment to preserving our planet for generations to come.”



Pankaj Goyal, Co-Founder and COO of AutoNxt Automation said, “Electric vehicle manufacturing is driving a transformative shift in the global economy. As we transition towards sustainable transportation, this industry is not only reducing carbon emissions but also sparking economic growth.”



Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility remarks, “Just as a nation celebrates its freedom, we celebrate the freedom from fossil fuels, from pollution, and from the limitations of traditional transportation.”