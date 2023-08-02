scorecardresearch
Wardwizard posts Rs 1.73 crore in profit in Q1 FY2024

During the period the company sold 3,522 electric high- and low-speed scooters and three-wheelers.

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
wardwizard at green expo

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles under the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand has reported its financial result for Q1 FY2024.

The revenue came at Rs 37.8 crore and net profit of Rs 1.73 crore and an EBITDA at Rs 4.7 crore. During the period the company sold 3,522 electric high- and low-speed scooters and three-wheelers.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & MD, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said, “The EV Industry has witnessed a surge in recent times, owing to its awareness and adaptability. To meet the rising demand for electric vehicles, we restructured our distributor model, to better reach and serve our customers nationwide, expand our network and explore new markets.”

During the quarter, the company has also forayed into the electric three-wheeler segment.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 14:23 IST

