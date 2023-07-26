Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility inaugurates 12 showrooms

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility today announced the inauguration of 12 distributor showrooms across 11 cities in India. This is a part of the company’s expansion plan to establish pan India presence. These showrooms will provide supply chain management for the distributors and dealers.

Equipped with comprehensive sales and service facilities, the distributor showrooms serve as significant centers for Joy e-bike across seven states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

These showrooms offer a range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, including the latest offering MIHOS, a high-speed electric scooter made of Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) for higher durability.

Commenting on the network expansion, Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of 12 more Joy e-bike Distributor Showrooms across seven states in India. This milestone represents our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and streamlining our supply chain.”