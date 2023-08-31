Wardwizard appoints Tarun Sharma as President of Marketing and Branding

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, has appointed Tarun Sharma as the President of Marketing and branding.

The company says he will spearhead the organisation’s strategic market planning and adopt an all-encompassing approach towards achieving unmatched effectiveness in marketing endeavours.

Sharma comes with over 20 years of diverse experience in sales and marketing, and has expertise in in deploying digital, B2B marketing, sales and customer experience for large telecom and technology firms. He held the position of Head of Strategic Marketing for Enterprise business (B2B) at Vodafone Idea, playing a pivotal role in establishing Vi Business as a preferred partner through strategic marketing programs.

His expertise also includes strategic marketing, product marketing and customer acquisition, corporate sales, fostering strong B2C & B2B engagement programs, nurturing relationships with CXOs and Tech Analysts, and formulating thought papers and blogs based on industry research. Prior to this, he has also worked with telecom giants such as Reliance Communications, and Bharti Airtel.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and MD, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility said, “His extensive experience, predominantly in sales and marketing, perfectly aligns with our company’s values and vision. As a valuable addition to our leadership team, Tarun will play a crucial role in strategically driving our growth plans. We look forward to elevate the customer experience and provide unparalleled value to our partners with his valuable contributions.”

Tarun Sharma said, “This role certainly awaits a lot of opportunities and responsibilities to contribute to the remarkable growth journey of the company. I am looking forward to this journey of elevating the brand to new heights with a team of talented individuals. The EV industry holds significant potential and we are in the right direction to leverage this potential to solidify our market presence, enhance customer experience and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of sustainable mobility solutions.”

Sharma is an IIM Lucknow alumnus, holding several certifications to his credit along with having diverse experience in various fields.