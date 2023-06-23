scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Vredestien’s first retail outlet in India comes up in Bengaluru

Apollo Tyres has been using its vast network of business partners, especially premium tier I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand of tyres.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Vredestein

Vredestien, the premium European brand owned by Apollo Tyres, inaugurated its first branded retail outlet in India. The company says one of the most premium tyre counters in the country, Madhus Tyre Centre, Hosur Main Road, Bengaluru, has been chosen as the first exclusive outlet for Vredestein brand of tyres.

The outlet was inaugurated by Vikram Garga, Group Head, Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres along with Nikhil B, Deputy MD, Madhus Garage and Equipment.

Vikram Garga said “Bengaluru is amongst the biggest markets for auto enthusiasts, with a significant vehicle park of premium cars and superbikes. Madhus Tyre Centre, with its enviable clientele, is the perfect fit for Vredestein product range, targeted towards the enthusiastic explorers, for whom the ultra-high-performance vehicles are a reflection of themselves. We are confident that a presence in this high footfall zone and enhanced brand visibility, will boost the sales numbers as well.”

Also Read

This specialist counter for Vredestein, follows a modern up-market retail format of selling tyres – ensuring ample visual appeal, comfort and convenience to customers, and providing an opportunity to learn about the product’s applications and performance before making the final purchase. They, thus bridge the gap between tyres being a low involvement category product and the need for expert guidance, to enable customers buy the right tyres, suited to their vehicle, driving style and usage.

Apollo Tyres has been using its vast network of business partners, especially premium tier I counters, to sell the Vredestein brand of tyres. With the first specialist counter opened today in Bengaluru, it is targeting at all the key metropolitan cities in the country with a significant vehicle park of high-end cars and superbikes for more such outlets.

The Vredestein tyres are manufactured at Apollo Tyres’ state-of-the-art facilities in India, and caters to the premium and luxury segment in passenger cars, while the two-wheeler tyres from the brand caters to the growing superbiking segment in India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 19:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS