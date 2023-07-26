scorecardresearch
Volvo sells 241 XC40 e-SUV in India in H1 CY2023, captures 25% share in Indian luxury EV market

Launched in July 2022, Volvo XC 40 Recharge which is said to be the country's first locally assembled luxury e-SUV saw deliveries start in November 2022.  Till date, the company has sold 365 Volvo XC40 Recharge in India,

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge (Image courtesy: Volvo Car India).

Chinese-owned Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Car India has grabbed 25 percent of luxury electric vehicle sales in the first half of CY2023 (January-June 2023) with the XC 40 Recharge e-SUV.

The company sold 241 XC 40 this year till June.

Launched in July 2022, Volvo XC 40 Recharge which is said to be the country’s first locally assembled luxury e-SUV saw deliveries start in November 2022.  Till date, the company has sold 365 Volvo XC40 Recharge in India,

Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India said, “The XC 40 Recharge capturing a 25 percent market share in its segment, is indeed remarkable and coming at a time when we are celebrating the first anniversary of our Pure Electric XC40 Recharge launch makes it even more memorable.”

Tech specs

The XC40 Recharge come with a 3-years comprehensive car warranty, 3 years Volvo service package, 3 year RSA, 8 years battery warranty, digital service subscription of 4 years and an 11 Kw wall box charger. Customers also get an exclusive membership to the company’s luxury program called ‘Tre Kronor Experience’.  

Powered by twin-motor XC40 Recharge delivers a power output of 408 bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack giving a claimed range of up to 418km on a single charge, as per international test conditions (WLTP). It can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The battery can be recharged from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 28 minutes using a fast charger (150KW).

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 15:21 IST

