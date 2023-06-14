Volvo Cars US Executive Rick Bryant joins UVeye as VP for Strategic Partnership

Israel-headquartered UVeye, a technology company providing fully-automated suite of vehicle-inspection systems for automotive tyres, exteriors, and underbody components, as well as a new system for checking vehicle interiors has appointed Rick Bryant as the new Executive Vice-President for Strategic Partnerships. Bryant was formerly the executive Vice-President of sales for Volvo Cars US.

The Israeli company had recently secured $100 million (Rs 825 crore) in Series D funding to support major new partnerships, sales, and manufacturing initiatives in North America. It counts the likes of General Motors, Volvo Cars USA and CarMax amongst its clienteles.

Amir Hever, CEO & Co-Founder, UVeye said Bryant will be responsible for expanding UVeye’s existing partnerships while developing new relationships with major automotive dealership groups, fleet customers, and used-car auctions in North America and elsewhere around the world.

Bryant has served as Executive VP of sales operations for Volvo Cars US from 2013 through December of 2022. He joined the company as an aftermarket sales manager in 1993 and went on to hold a series of senior management positions in commercial sales, regional operations and customer service. He previously had worked in sales with various other automotive brands, including Subaru, BMW, Buick and Honda.

“Our goal is to revolutionise and standardise how the auto industry detects vehicle damage and mechanical issues. Rick Bryant will play a key role in achieving that goal as we expand our operations in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region,” added Hever.

At present, UVeye has facilities in Israel, Japan, Germany, and the United States. Since its founding in 2016, the company has raised $200 million (Rs 1,650 crore) in investment capital and formed strategic partnerships with numerous automakers, dealership groups, and used-car auctions.