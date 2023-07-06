Volvo Cars global sales up 33% in June

Volvo Cars reports global sales of 66,379 cars in June, up 33 percent compared with the same month last year. The overall sales increase was driven by the company´s fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year.

Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year’s supply chain constraints.

For the first six months of the year, Volvo Cars sales reached 341,691 cars, up 17 percent compared to the same period during 2022.

Volvo global sales region-wise

Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable models, with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain, increased by 129 percent in June, accounting for 37 percent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The share of fully electric cars stood at 14 percent.

In Europe, sales grew 70 percent to 27,196 cars, compared to last year. The share of Recharge models reached 58 percent of overall sales in the region. For the first six months of the year, sales increased 23 percent to 146, 943 cars.

US sales reached 12,933 cars in June, up 53 percent compared to last year. Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models grew 79 percent and the share of total sales ended up at 29 percent. For the first half year of 2023, sales in the US reached 59,750, an increase of 18 percent.

Sales in China reached 15,405 cars, a decrease of 7 percent compared to the same month last year. The share of Recharge models accounted for 8 percent of the total sales in China.

In June, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 21,053 cars (2022: 18,275 units), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 18,170 cars (2022: 10,194 units) and the XC90 at 9,895 cars (2022: 9,949 units).