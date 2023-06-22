scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Volkswagen gives brands more autonomy to be nimble in EV transition and improve returns

The German auto major is working through software issues that have delayed key new models and needs to address sliding market share in China, where costly turnaround efforts are yet to take effect.

Written by Bloomberg
Volkswagen

Volkswagen is giving its brands like Audi and Skoda greater independence to make Europe’s biggest carmaker more nimble in the EV transition and improve returns.

The German company is targeting to raise group returns to 9% to 11% by the end of the decade, it said Wednesday, adding it’s pursuing a strategy of “value over volume.”

Volkswagen will give brands greater autonomy and focus on speeding up product development at its Cariad software unit, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume told reporters ahead of an investor meeting at Germany’s famous Hockenheimring racing circuit. The group targets annual sales growth of 5% to 7% on average until 2027.

Also Read
VW Bloomberg

The German auto major is working through software issues that have delayed key new models and needs to address sliding market share in China, where costly turnaround efforts are yet to take effect. The plodding delivery on ambitious goals for its shift away from the combustion engine is capping VW’s share price. Despite the partial listing of Porsche AG last year, which was billed as a driver of shareholder value, VW is currently trading at around €72 billion ($78.6 billion), some €30 billion less than the maker of the 911 sports car.

More Stories on
Audi
Skoda
Volkswagen

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS