Volkswagen to deliver 100 ID. Buzz Cargo to Vestas

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles) and Vestas Wind Systems, a sustainable energy solutions company, are further strengthening their strategic cooperation. VWCV CEO, Carsten Intra, and Lars Krause, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, met with Vestas CEO, Henrik Andersen, and his team to align on how to take this collaboration further.

In addition to the use of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo in the Vestas service fleet, the two companies agreed to collaborate on electrified transport solutions in the future, to further accelerate the decarbonisation of Vestas’ service fleet.

Vestas ordered more than 100 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo to be delivered in 2023. The first vehicles were taken into operation in February 2023 and are used for the service and maintenance of Vestas wind turbines in Denmark and Northern Germany. Within the months to come, further European markets such as France and Spain will follow.

To become a carbon-neutral company by 2030, Vestas is transforming its own fleet by using the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo, which is delivered net carbon neutral. Christian Venderby, Executive Vice President, Service at Vestas says: “At Vestas, we have committed ourselves to becoming carbon neutral in our own operations, without the use of offsets, by 2030.”

He added, “To reach this goal, it is critical that we not only decarbonise our business as it operates today but also integrate zero-carbon operations into our scalability journey.”

Carsten Intra, VWCV CEO, points out: “With our vehicles and services for sustainable, climate-friendly mobility, we offer an important cornerstone for Vestas’ work. At the same time, we learn a lot about the requirements for our vehicles from the cooperation.”