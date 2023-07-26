scorecardresearch
Volkswagen opens three new touchpoints in Delhi NCR

Three new sales touchpoints are located in Dwarka, Paschim Vihar and Gurugram.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Paschim Vihar touchpoint caters to pre-owned car customers through Das WeltAuto.

Volkswagen India introduces sales touchpoints in three locations. Dwarka and Gurugram open one store each, whereas the Paschim Vihar touchpoint caters to the pre-owned car customers through Das WeltAuto. 

Speaking about the latest expansion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “As India’s capital and a major metropolitan center, Delhi and  the NCR region is a key growth market for us and we have been witnessing a surge in  customer demand for our German-engineered & safe product portfolio. 

Adding further he said, “The network  expansion in three strategic locations supports us in addressing the requirements of our  new car and pre-owned car customers in the region. We are confident our teams across  the locations will offer an unparalleled customer experience and deliver to the  requirements of our discerning customers.”  

With the inauguration of the new sales touchpoints, the network strength in Delhi NCR  stands at 12 sales and 8 service touchpoints. Volkswagen Dwarka and Paschim Vihar will be operated under the leadership of Vaibhav Jain, Managing Director, Liftech.

Volkswagen Gurugram is operated under the guidance of  Abhishek Gupta, Managing Director, Triumph Auto. Collectively, the three locations will comprise a team of 50 members. 

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 07:00 IST

