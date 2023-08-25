Vitesco Tech partners China’s Baosteel to use high-grade silicon steel for e-mobility

Vitesco Technologies, a leading supplier of drivetrain technologies and electrification solutions has signed a strategic cooperation agreement at its China headquarters with Baosteel, a leading Chinese-steel conglomerate.

The partners will make joint efforts on new materials based on high-grade non-oriented silicon steel to help sustainable mobility, promote the development of e-mobility technology, and create a model of shared value in the industry.

Gregoire Cuny, Head of Vitesco Technologies China said, “The success and growth of Vitesco Technologies in this fast- developing market depend to a large extent on the strong support of our partners. Stepping into this cooperation with Baosteel, I believe we will strengthen our activities and goals in the area of technologies and sustainability.”

Hu Hong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Deputy GM, Baosteel said, “The cooperation between Baosteel and Vitesco Technologies is a valuable process of win-win results. In 2018, we started cooperation on the materials of motors on the EMR3 platform. Today’s strategic cooperation agreement will bring our partnership to a higher level and make more contributions to the e-mobility industry.”

High-grade silicon steel

The high-grade non-oriented silicon steel, one of the cooperation targets, can be used in stator and rotor laminations for drive motors, and its high magnetic induction intensity as well as low iron loss features can significantly improve the efficiency and stability of motors.

Furthermore, both parties will jointly carry out the development collaboration on related new materials and technology design to expand the use of this high-grade silicon steel in the automotive field.

The technical achievements are expected to be utilised in Vitesco Technologies’ e-drive systems and thermal management systems in the future. The high-quality performance brought by the electromagnetic performance and mechanical properties will help Vitesco Technologies to continuously provide leading electrification solutions.