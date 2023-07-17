scorecardresearch
Vitesco Tech bets on Indian e-scooter segment for new growth opportunities

It was on July 6, the company for the first time showcased its 48-volt system for electric light motorcycles and scooters with 3 to 7 kW output (equivalent up to 150 cc for combustion engines) in India.

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
Updated:
Vitesco Technologies, a leading powertrain supplier sees huge potential for growth in the Indian electric scooter segment, which is expected to be the biggest market electric two-wheeler market in the coming years.

In an interaction with Financial Express, Klaus Hau, Executive Board Member and Head of Powertrain Solutions Division and Anurag Garg, MD & Country Head of Vitesco Technologies India spoke about the company’s future plans for India, the country’s contribution in Vitesco’s Global business, entering the electric vehicle market in India, new partnerships, and if diesel powertrain is going to go away soon.   

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 13:30 IST

