Vinod K Dasari appointed as Chairman for Tresa Motors

Tresa Motors has appointed Vinod K Dasari as the Chairman of the Board. Dasari’s vast experience in the automotive sector makes him the perfect choice to lead Tresa Motors. At the company’s helm, Dasari will lead the company’s strategic direction, drive innovation, and foster synergies within the organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vinod K Dasari to the Tresa Motors family,” said Rohan Shravan, Founding CEO, Tresa Motors. “His remarkable accomplishments and profound insights in the automotive sector make him a critical resource for our growth journey. We are confident that under his leadership, Tresa Motors will reach new heights of success, delivering innovative EV solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Past career

Dasari’s career includes key leadership positions as the CEO of Royal Enfield, CEO and MD of Ashok Leyland, and his contributions as the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) from 2015 to 2017.

Speaking on his new role, Vinod K Dasari said, “Tresa Motors has established itself as a dynamic force in the automotive sector, and leveraging Indian engineering and innovation to participate in the global markets. I am excited to be a part of their journey to redefine the future of mobility.”

“I look forward to contributing my knowledge and expertise to drive Tresa Motors’ growth, innovation, and sustainability endeavours. Together, with the talented team at Tresa Motors, we will strive to create value for all stakeholders and continue to push the boundaries of automotive excellence,” Dasari added.