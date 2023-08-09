Vegh unveils plan top open 100 stores across India

Vegh automobile, an EV startup recently announced its expansion plan across the country. Under this plan around 100 retail stores across 12 states/UT will be opened by the end of the FY 2023-34.



Currently Vegh has its presence in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Assam. in follow up of this plan the company will mark its presence in states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Chhattisgarh.

Commenting on the company’s expansion plans, Pragya Goyal, CEO of Vegh, “We have recently raised $5 million in funding, which will play a crucial role in fuelling the company’s ambitious expansion plans. The opening of 100+ retail stores in key states marks a significant milestone for Vegh, bringing us closer to our customers and expanding our reach to a broader audience. The fresh injection of capital will be allocated towards strengthening the company’s sales and service network, accelerating research and development efforts, and cementing Vegh’s position as a leading EV brand in India”.

Targeting diverse market segments the company will open both company-owned and operated outlets along with Franchise-driven stores. Vegh is all set to launch its new scooter models with an upgrade to its existing S60 AND L25 models.