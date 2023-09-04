Valvoline Global invests in Germany’s Haertol

Valvoline Global, a leading supplier for automotive and industrial solutions has made an undisclosed investment in Haertol Chemie, a German manufacturer of automotive heat transfer fluids.

This company says the strategic investment is part of its commitment to expand products and solutions to meet customer needs globally.

Since 2018, HAERTOL and Valvoline have maintained an international licensing and distribution partnership. Within the scope of this mutual partnership, Valvoline distributes the premium coolant Frostox HT-12 in North America and Asia Pacific.

Valvoline Global says it is focused on developing innovative automotive technologies that focus on the future of mobility. This expanded relationship will enhance its capabilities in this area, generating value for existing and new customers.