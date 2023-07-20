Valvoline and Eicher extend partnership for after-sales service

Valvoline has joined hands with Eicher Trucks and Buses for service fill and after-sales. This announcement comes on the occasion of Valvoline’s silver jubilee in India. This partnership is the attestation to the belief of their customers in the strong alliance between Eicher and Valvoline.

Having been associated since 2019 for the supply of Eicher genuine lubricants, they are making significant strides together and successfully navigating the engine technology transition from BSIV to BSVI, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

A key achievement of the partnership has been the flawless integration of backend systems, revolutionizing order fulfilment and automation for an exceptional customer experience. By maximizing the uptime of Eicher trucks, the companies have consistently delivered on their promise of reliability and performance.

Commenting on the recent development, Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO, of VE Commercial Vehicles said, “First, I would like to congratulate Valvoline on the momentous occasion of their silver jubilee in India and wish them success in the years ahead. At this time, we are also pleased to extend our partnership with Valvoline for their world-class lubrication solutions in Eicher trucks and buses.”

Eicher took the lead in the commercial vehicle industry by introducing these Genuine Lubricants in 2010, showcasing its commitment to innovation and quality. The successful association between Eicher and Valvoline has witnessed a remarkable year-on-year growth of approximately 20%.

Looking ahead, Eicher and Valvoline are excited about the future prospects offered by their extended partnership. They will collaborate closely for the next phase of growth to develop innovative fluids that meet the evolving expectations of customers and align with market trends.

This includes exploring new technologies such as high-performance long-drain interval fluids, alternative fuel solutions like CNG, and advancements in heat transfer fluids (HTFs). By embracing these new developments, Eicher and Valvoline aim to maintain their position at the forefront of the industry.

Furthermore, both organisations are committed to leveraging various digital platforms to enhance and optimise their services, thereby further improving the overall customer experience. This focus on digital innovation ensures that Eicher and Valvoline stay responsive to the ever-changing needs of their valued customers.