Valtech Automotive Mobility Center of Excellence opens in Pune

Valtech, a leading business transformation agency has expanded its operations in India by introducing Valtech Mobility, a leading provider of mobility and automotive solutions.

The company says the Valtech Automotive Mobility Center of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India will bring expertise in connected vehicles, shared mobility, electrification, and data monetisation to regional and global customers.

It will assist automotive companies in navigating the ever-evolving mobility landscape, delivering mobility solutions and services to some of the world’s best automotive brands.

To add 300 engineers

Peter Ivanov, MD, Strategic Business Unit – Valtech Mobility, said: “Our ability to offer a true 360deg experience, both in-car and out-of-car, gives us a unique position in the market. While we have industry-renowned experience within mobility, we can also tap into and bring together experiences from other sectors, such as retail and luxury. This makes us the ideal bridge between our mobility clients, technology partners, and big tech.”

Andreas Peters, MD, Valtech Mobility added: “Valtech Mobility aims to support automotive market growth in India and drive innovation in mobility through our global network and supplier collaborations. India plays a crucial role in Valtech’s global expansion in the automotive and mobility sector.”

The company says it has connected car experience covering over 30 million cars worldwide.

Shiv Kumar, MD, Valtech India said: “Leveraging Pune’s automotive hub, we aim to scale our team with 300 engineers in the next 2-3 years. We’ll continue to foster close collaborations with our clients as we drive innovation right from the design and development phase.”