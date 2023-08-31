Valeo to showcase future product portfolio including 6-in-1 e-axle at IAA Mobility 2023

French tier 1 supplier Valeo will present its solutions to support the future of green and safe mobility at the IAA Mobility 2023. The company offers a complete range of solutions for all electrification levels, from low voltage 48V to high voltage, supporting cars, bikes, two- and three-wheelers or light commercial vehicles.

At IAA Mobility 2023, Valeo will present its new 6-in-1 eAxle, bringing together the inverter, on-board charger, DC/DC converter, power distribution unit, e-motor and reducer, leveraging its hardware and software expertise to offer optimum integration and use. In addition, Clean Motion will be present on Valeo booth with EVIG, a three-wheeled droid conceived by Clean Motion and powered by Valeo e-access powertrain and solar panels. It offers optimised last-mile deliveries in urban environments thanks to its lightest weight to cargo volume on the market and flexible cargo space as well as to its connectivity enabled services.

As electrification cannot be efficient without strong thermal management, Valeo says it provides the best technology to secure the battery performance, lifetime and safety as well as to enable the comfort of passengers while minimising the impact on the range. It will present an efficient compact and centralised Smart Heat Pump. Thanks to its efficient software and full integration of refrigerant and coolant components, it simplifies the system integration and frees up more space under the hood.

Future products

The company says future cars will differentiate by seamless connectivity, intuitive user experience, and valuable automated driving and parking features. With its focus on protecting occupants and creating a comfortable interior, it will display on its stand, the Cocoon, showing Valeo’s cutting-edge products in ADAS and interior experience for a safe and enjoyable journey, with software at its core.

Furthermore, in collaboration with BMW and Deutsche Telekom, Valeo will present a tele-operation demonstration on its booth, with the opportunity to tele-operate a car remotely for parking manoeuvres. This shows the potential for new kinds of services like tele-operated Valet parking services.

The French company says it has developed the digital twin to help clients manage multi-LED lighting characteristics, integrate vehicle specification and deliver in real time a holistic design visualisation.

At IAA Mobility 2023, Valeo will present Canopy, the first wiper designed to reduce CO2 emissions by 61 percent compared to a Valeo wiper blade representative of the majority of wiper blades commercialised in the European market and Purelight, a disruptive concept of headlamp designed with bio-sourced materials and additive manufacturing that allows repair and re-use of materials to minimise its weight and extend its life cycle.