Valeo launches anSWer software as a product and service suite at IAA Mobility 2023

French tier 1 supplier Valeo says the automotive industry is facing its biggest revolution as cars become more electric and more intelligent. To accommodate these new trends, cars include more software and car manufacturers are moving from a hardware-based architecture to a software-based architecture, the Software Defined Vehicle.

The company says it has over 30 years of experience in providing clients with embedded software solutions for safer, cleaner and affordable mobility, as well as to update and personalise functions of the car throughout its entire lifecycle. Today, more than 40 percent of Valeo’s 20,000 engineers are dedicated to software and systems.

At IAA Mobility 2023, it has launched anSWer, a new offer of software as a product and as a service. This new open, scalable and modular offer includes what the company claims is best-in-class applications, middleware and services to our customers:

End-user applications: relying on Valeo’s recognised expertise in the fields of ADAS, intelligent lighting, electric powertrain and thermal management, Valeo anSWer includes applications for all mobility players.

Middleware software: enabling communication between applications and the SOC, it ensures the system works as a whole. Valeo anSWer includes tailoring solutions for today’s connected vehicles to achieve best-in-class performance in terms of safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air updates. The Valeo anSWer adopts an agnostic and unique open-source software approach, interfacing with the entire software ecosystem, with a broad range of operating systems, with customers and the main players of the automotive and tech industries.

Services to OEM customers: offering services of Valeo’s experienced teams to support the OEMs in software architecture design, integration, validation, testing and maintenance.

The French supplier says the Valeo anSWer provides software stacks as building blocks for leading applications, applications support packages and middleware as a service. Its services for integrations, testing and validation as well as maintenance ensure the function and security for the lifetime of the vehicle.

Supporting open community: Open Source collaboration of non-differentiating software.

Leveraging the expertise of Valeo’s global team of software experts with a lean footprint, its innovative new applications bring the latest features to maximise synergies with Valeo hardware, but can also be experienced independently. Valeo’s clients will be able to choose its software with or without hardware, with a dedicated software license (contract).

Christophe Perillat, CEO, Valeo said“For more than 30 years, Valeo has been enabling new functions in all our domains of expertise: electrification, ADAS, thermal management and lighting. We have forged long-lasting and robust alliances with prominent international OEMs and tech players and our solutions have contributed to make mobility smarter and safer. As our industry evolves, we want to leverage our strong positioning ro seize today’s tremendous market opportunities and better meet the changing needs of our customers. With Valeo anSWer, we will keep on supporting our clients in all their projects with our software and hardware solutions, together or separately.”