Valeo expands Ultrasonic sensor manufacturing capacity to 7 million units at Sanand plant

Tier 1 supplier Valeo has set-up a second manufacturing line for Ultrasonic Sensors at its facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

This assembly line was inaugurated by Marc Vrecko, President, Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group, Valeo in the presence of Jayakumar G, Group President & MD, Valeo India.

The first production line at Sanand was started in November 2021. With this additional line, the total production capacity will increase from 3 million to 7 million units annually. The plant is equipped with a semi-automatic lean manufacturing line, which is installed in a dust free production environment.

It is equipped with advanced manufacturing capabilities such as a traceability system based on QR Code laser marking capability for 100% of the products. The facility is also equipped with a separate ‘Reinforce Product Audit’ Laboratory that houses X-ray, thermal testing and electrical function testing to ensure reliability and high quality of the product.

Localisation

Jayakumar G said, “We installed this new sensor line for rear park assist to increase capacity and meet our customer’s growing demand for ultrasonic sensors in India. This is another milestone towards providing safer mobility solutions to our customers. We plan to increase our investments to localise more products, and provide best solutions in driving assistance systems for India and export markets.”

Also Read Valeo Q1 2023 sales up 15 percent to Rs 50,000 cr

Marc Vrecko said, “1 out of 4 new cars are equipped with one of our ADAS technologies, which offers the broadest range of sensors in the automotive industry, making driving and parking both enjoyable and safe. With this new assembly line, we are looking forward to meeting the increasing demand of the Indian market and to keep on offering affordable solutions for safer mobility.”

Valeo’s AIS (Automotive Industry Standards) regulation-compliant Park Assist technology for both passenger and commercial vehicles offers a scalable system architecture with solutions ranging from basic entry to advanced automated park assist functions to cater to the different needs of the OEMs.

The system can be further extended to allow for automated parking in parallel and perpendicular spaces, automated braking, basic blind spot detection and passive and active flank protection.