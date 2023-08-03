Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka top 3 states in India for EV adoption

The automotive industry in India is seeing some transition towards electric vehicles, despite the green vehicles making up for a small fraction of the overall sales, there is a huge potential.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries recently shared that a total of 2,744,019 electric vehicles are registered in the country (as of July 14, 2023).

In terms of state-wise adoption of green vehicles, Uttar Pradesh with over 5.56 lakh EVs registered or 20 percent of the EVs registered in the country. The state of Maharashtra and Karnataka come at the number 2 and 3 position, having 2.96 lakh EVs and 2.39 lakh EVs registered, which translates to a share of 11 percent and 9 percent respectively.

FAME 2

Of these 8.47 lakh electric vehicles benefited from the government of India’s FAME 2 subsidy scheme. This includes 7.53 lakh electric two-wheelers, 85,168 electric three-wheelers and 9,270 electric four-wheelers, which is estimated to amount around Rs 4,157 crore.

Further, the Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctioned 6,315 electric buses to 65 cities/STUs/State government entities for intracity operations.

Under FAME 2 scheme, no incentive is directly given to the electric vehicle manufacturer. The concession is provided to consumers (buyers/end users) in the form of an upfront reduced purchase price of electric vehicles to enable wider adoption, which will be reimbursed to the OEM (EV manufacturers) by the government of India.