UP Police, Rapido distributes helmets in Noida to promote safe riding behaviour

Rapido, a leading bike-taxi aggregator partnered with Uttar Pradesh police to distribute free helmets to two-wheeler users in a bid to promote road safety.

The event was held near the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Noida, aimed at promoting safe riding practices amongst scooter and bike riders and encourage them to adopt certified helmets for increasing personal safety and reducing chances of injuries and fatalities in case they meet with a road accident. This initiative was led by Saurabh Srivastava, ACP Traffic, Gautam Buddh Nagar, who extended strong support to the awareness and helmet distribution program.

As a part of the initiative, UP traffic police sensitised over 100 attendees including two-wheeler riders while distributing free Rapido branded helmets to young commuters and low-income families who often lack access to proper protective gear.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido said, “Two-wheeler riders are most vulnerable on Indian roads and a slightest error in judgement lead to accidents. The negligence amongst riders with regards to the use of preventive gears such as helmets is a cause of major concern. Wearing, certified helmets properly can reduce serious injuries in accidents involving riders.”

As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the highest number of lives lost in road accidents are of two-wheeler riders. In 2021, approximately 70,000 riders lost which is around 44 percent share of the total fatalities due to traffic accidents.