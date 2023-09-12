Uno Minda launches alloy wheels in Indian aftermarket segment

Tier 1 supplier Uno Minda is expanding its offerings not only in the OE segment but also aftermarket. The company has announced the launch of alloy wheels in the Indian aftermarket segment, an area where it sees significant growth opportunities. Launched under the Uno Minda Wheelz brand it will be sold across all leading online and offline retail stores, starting at Rs 5,990.

The company says passenger vehicles have evolved into an expression of identity and passion over time, becoming synonymous with style and status. Car owners take great care to keep their vehicles in pristine condition. However, with limited knowledge, they tend to choose sub-standard products, including wheels, that seemingly add to the personality of their cars but compromise their safety. Uno Minda states that the aftermarket offers a wide variety of wheels varying in design and material, such as steel wheels and aluminium alloy wheels, the latter being more lightweight, durable, and fashionable. However, there is a scarcity of alloy wheels with a perfectly balanced composition made with high-quality raw materials, a requirement for a smooth driving experience.

Uno Minda recently announced its new premium range of alloy wheels in the Indian aftermarket in collaboration with Kosei Aluminum, a Japanese global leader in aluminium alloy wheel design and manufacturing.

The Tier 1 supplier will introduce the alloy wheels in a variety of sizes and designs, as well as compatibility with radial and regular tube tyres, to make road safety even more accessible. It says that each category, Sharp, Space, Wonder, Wave, Shark, and Vega, is built to perform and designed to impress in accordance with all quality compliance regulations and guidelines laid out in India.

Engineered using LPDC and GDC technology in highly controlled, standardised manufacturing units in India, they ensure longevity, durability, and superior performance. Being lightweight, they are capable of improving acceleration and road handling, resulting in safer riding while improving fuel efficiency. Aside from providing resilience to the shocks and jolts that come with driving over unforgiving terrain, the high-quality aluminium used in manufacturing also allows for better heat dissipation, which enhances braking. Furthermore, they are less likely to rust, preserving the beauty of your beloved car.

Anand Kumar, Head of Product & Strategy, Aftermarket Domain, Uno Minda said, “Over the past few years, we noticed that the Indian aftermarket was plagued with substandard alloy wheels, which was compromising road safety in India. Therefore, Uno Minda has launched a premium range of Alloy Wheels as Uno Minda Wheelz on the philosophy of ‘Built to perform, designed to impress.’”

The alloy wheels will come with a comprehensive two-year finish and manufacturing warranty from the date of manufacture.