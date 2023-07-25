scorecardresearch
Uno Minda launch in-car speakers in India, powered by Onkyo

Uno Minda Ltd. launches 3 way oval 400W max power car speakers in the Indian aftermarkets.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
Uno Minda supplies automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Uno Minda Ltd. launches 3 way oval 400W max power car speakers in the Indian aftermarkets. These speakers will come with seamless and powerful bass and treble balance, available at affordable prices. Uno Minda supplies automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

These speakers are built in collaboration with Onkyo, a Japanese sound technology company. Car speakers will have features such as audio fidelity, 400W max power output and deeper bass. It can pair up with any of the car’s audio systems, capable of clear sound delivery due to its compatible design.  

400 W max power car speakers

Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head said, “We are thrilled to officially launch the 3 Way Oval 400W – Max Power speakers. These speakers, like all Uno Minda models, feature Onkyo’s cutting-edge audio technology to deliver uncompressed audio quality at an affordable price point.”

Speaking of sturdiness and dependability, the speakers feature polypropylene cone woofers, powerful heavy magnets, and a 100% copper coil, providing resistance to moisture and temperature changes. Additionally, the design integration is dustproof and can withstand vibrations and shocks easily while driving.

The Uno Minda 3 Way Oval 400W – Max Power Car Speakers come with a 1-year warranty and are priced at MRP. 4990/-. The speakers are available at all online and offline retail stores.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 13:02 IST

