TVS Motor Co, Zomato to collaborate on EV ecosystem for last-mile deliveries

TVS Motor Company has inked a strategic association with Zomato to drive green solutions for last-mile mobility needs. As part of this strategic partnership, TVS Motor will deploy over 10,000 electric scooters over a course of two years for Zomato delivery partners.

These vehicles will contribute towards enhancing last-mile delivery, enabling Zomato to further reduce carbon footprint. In addition, TVS Motor Co will also ensure that delivery partners onboarded on Zomato have access to charging stations within their radius and receive smooth digital integration to ensure ease of delivery.

Manu Saxena, SVP, Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company said, “With the success of TVS iQube Electric, we are expanding our electric offerings across multiple segments and last-mile delivery services stands at the opportune inflection point towards faster adoption of EVs. TVS Motor is proud to partner in the mission for electrification of Zomato’s delivery partners’ vehicles.”

Rinshul Chandra, COO, Zomato said, “At Zomato, we are committed to 100% EV adoption by 2030, and are the first food ordering and delivery platform to join Climate Group’s EV100 campaign. We are now partnering with over 50 companies in the EV ecosystem with the intent of onboarding over 100,000 EV-based delivery partners on our platform within the next 2 years. This association with TVS Motor adds further momentum to our commitment, given their global repute in the sustainable mobility domain.”

Since its first e-scooter – TVS iQube – launch in 2020, the company has sold over 100,000 units, and aims to further increase its electric product portfolio.