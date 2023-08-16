TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad complete 10-years of partnership, BMW CE 02 India launch soon

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are celebrating 10 years of partnership milestone since they first inked a long-term strategic agreement in April 2013 for manufacturing sub-500cc motorcycles for global market.

The partnership spanning over product development, design, technology, knowledge sharing, and developing common platforms for their global customers. The collaboration resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310. The products have now gone to over 140,000 customers across leading markets like the EU, USA, Latin America, Japan, China, and India.

In line with this, TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad are jointly developing new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. Furthermore, as part of this extended association, TVS Motor Company’s scope includes the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialisation.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We have together achieved pinnacles of success with the genesis of iconic brands including TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS that are today available across 100+ markets. And now with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02.”

Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “This 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad’s worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company”.

At present, TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 percent of BMW Motorrad’s volumes, globally.