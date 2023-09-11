TVS Holdings appoints Sudarshan Venu as MD

TVS Holdings, formerly Sundaram Clayton has announced the appointment of Sudarshan Venu, as the company’s new Managing Director for a period of five years.

The company is part of the TVS Group, one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution group in India. TVS Holdings is a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector.

It started operations in 1962 and is amongst the leading solution provider in machined and sub-assembled aluminium castings.

Interestingly, it was earlier this year that Sundaram Clayton was rebranded as TVS Holdings, as a holding company for all investments in TVS Motor Company.

The company also appointed Timm Tiller as a non-executive independent director.