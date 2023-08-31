TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing tyre brands in the two-, three-wheeler and off-highway range participated in the Farm Progress Show 2023, USA, from August 29 to August 31, 2023.

The company displayed its off-highway tyres including the Tigertrac FL909 Steel Belted and FL900 Textile Belted flotation radials for agricultural transport and implements. The Tigertrac RC 900 R-1 with narrow radials is designed for high-speed sprayers and row crop tractors, TR 45 R-1 bias tyres for farm tractors and Tigertrac R-1W for tractor radial tyres.

The wide portfolio of bias implement tyres are represented by models such as IM 45, I 09, F-2 tractor front tyres and R-2 and I-3 flotation tyres such as the TM 09 and FL 09.

Arvind Singh COO, TVS Srichakra said, “We have made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology to cater to the growing demands from worldwide markets. Participation in such events is helping us showcase our capabilities at international forums. We are glad that we were able to display the Tigertrac range of farm radial tyres at this largest outdoor farm event of the United States. We believe such programs will help us expand our footprint in the USA.”

The event saw participation from more than 600 exhibitors from around the world.

For the last 70 years, the Farm Progress Show connects thousands of agricultural producers with companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in agriculture. Field demonstrations is an important feature of this show, and this includes side-by-side tillage, harvest, grain handling, autonomy, UAV as well as ride and drive opportunities.