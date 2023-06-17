TVS Eurogrip displays off-highway and two-wheeler tyres at Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo

TVS Eurogrip, one of the fastest-growing brands in the two, three and off-highway tyres segment, participated in the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo in Panama that started on 14 June 2023 and displayed its products from OHT & 2W range.

In the last few years, the company has made significant investments in capacity expansion and technology of off-highway tyres and is showcasing its capabilities in international forums as new products are being rolled out continuously.

On display as part of the OHT product range were the Tigertrac Agri Radial and Agri Bias tyres as well as new sizes of construction tyres. A set of new products from the premium two-wheeler tyre range including motorcycle tubeless tyres like Duratrail and Beamer were displayed alongside.

On display was also the E Torq – a tyre specifically designed for electric two-wheelers and Climber XC – an international product for off-roading.

A company spokesperson quoted “We are happy to participate in the Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo and showcase our innovations in tyre technology. There was a good response to our products in this part of the world. This has been a great platform to reach out to new partners and customers”

TVS Eurogrip products are available in over 85 countries across the world and participating in leading business platforms like Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo will help in building TVS Eurogrip as a global brand and to engage with customers.

Apart from the exhibition, there was also a conference that featured a series of presentations led by top industry experts on topics ranging from global tyre trends, technology, EV automotive, EV tyres and the retread tyre market.

The Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is the foremost tyre and auto part shows in Latin America. TVS Eurogrip Tyres was among the 500 international exhibitors who were present. The exhibitors included tyre manufacturers, tyre service and repair companies, retreading wheels and auto part manufacturers. The expo concluded on 16 June 2023.