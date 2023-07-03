scorecardresearch
Tummoc partners Rapido to allow customers book first and last-mile rides

This partnership will enable Tummoc users across over 20 cities to book Rapido rides through the Tummoc app.  

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Tummoc, a leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, has partnered ride-hailing service provider Rapido for first- and last-mile connectivity in India.

This partnership will enable Tummoc users across over 20 cities to book Rapido rides through the Tummoc app.  

The company says a significant majority of commuters in India, approximately 60 percent, have long faced challenges when it comes to accessing transportation for their first- and last-mile journeys. Finding convenient and reliable transportation options for these critical segments has been a struggle. The partnership aims to solve this issue, wherein Tummoc users can now easily plan their journey, purchase online BMTC tickets, and book Rapido rides for their first- and last-mile needs.

Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-founder, Tummoc said, “We are excited to bring first and last-mile connectivity to our users by integrating Rapido into the Tummoc platform. This partnership sets a new standard for comprehensive rideshare integration in India, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free travel experience for our valued users.”

Founded in 2020 by Hiranmay Mallick, Monalisha Thakur, and Narayan Mishra, Tummoc claims to be India’s only patented transit tech application with multimodal journey planning and ticketing.

First published on: 03-07-2023 at 10:56 IST

