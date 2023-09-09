Tresa Motors launches e-axle DAX1 and updates its electric M&HCV platform

Bengaluru-based start-up Tresa Motors has announced what it claims is India’s first e-axle DAX1 and its upgraded version of medium and heavy electric truck platform Model V0.1, capable of carrying a load capacity ranging from 18 to 55-tonne.

The start-up says the DAX-1 is powered by its FLUX350 platform motors and can operate within the range of 150Kw to 350Kw. It weighs under 25kg with the motor capable of delivering up to 350kW of power.

Tresa claims its battery packs (Meg50) offer a capacity of 50Kwh and packs unique design, as they are fully submerged into di-electric liquid. This provides 360-degree cooling to its cells and acts as a fire retardant. The start-up’s truck Model V0.1 also showcases the modularity of its battery packs and this allows the range to be expanded, even of the Model V even after the truck is purchased. Depending on the range and application, the Model V can carry upto 12 modules of Meg50.

The cabins of Model V are designed with central seating for drivers, providing a commanding view of the road ahead. The trucks are air conditioned and come equipped with air bags, leveraging LiDAR and AI for safety.

Vinod K. Dasari, Chairman, Tresa Motors said, “The surge in EV adoption is a testament to the growing awareness of both the environmental imperatives and the economic opportunities that electrification brings. At Tresa Motors, we’re not just witnessing this change, we’re actively leveraging Indian ingenuity by not only making, but also designing in India. And at all time, our focus remains on enhancing profitability for our customers and comfort for the drivers.”

Rohan Shravan, Founder and CEO, Tresa Motors said, “Today we are proud to be able to showcase our truck, motors, and eAxle to you, which has been created after years of real hard work to arrive at something that puts India on the global map.”

The start-up claims that there are only a handful of companies in the world that are capable of manufacturing eAxles with axial flux motors for medium and heavy truck applications.