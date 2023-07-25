Tresa Motors, ready to disrupt the commercial electric vehicle market, today announced the appointment of Edmund Spitz as Chief Design Officer, reporting directly to Rohan Shravan, Founder CEO and CTO. In this role at Tresa Motors, Spitz will lead innovation-focused design teams.

“I am thrilled to join Tresa at this exciting time of India’s EV revolution. India is at a tipping point, with the potential to become a global EV powerhouse. My vision for Tresa Motors is to disrupt the commercial vehicle market with a focus on agility: allowing us to change quickly with the evolving needs of the market and the consumer. We will evaluate the entire chain of how a commercial vehicle is put together and incorporate our additional capabilities in robotics, AI, and 3D imaging, in order to build a more efficient truck.” said Edmund Spitz, Chief Design Officer, Tresa Motors.

Spitz built his global automotive design experience through his tenure at Daimler Truck, where he rotated through key design roles at BharatBenz in Chennai, India, FUSO in Yokohama, Japan, and Freightliner Trucks in Portland, Oregon.

Notably, he was instrumental in setting up the BharatBenz design studio in Chennai in 2012 as the Creative Head of Studio, where he designed a range of light to heavy-duty commercial vehicles during his time there.

“I am delighted to welcome Edmund Spitz to Tresa Motors as Chief Design Officer,” said Rohan Shravan, Founder CEO & CTO, Tresa Motors. “Edmund brings a wealth of commercial vehicle design experience in both India and abroad, leading teams that designed market-changing vehicles that have been especially impactful in India.”