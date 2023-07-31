Traffic remains leading woe for gig workers says survey

The gig economy is fast transforming and influencing the lives of people globally, as access to various services and products become accessible at one’s fingertips. On the other hand, this is also creating numerous job opportunities for people.

Borzo (formerly WeFast) recently did a survey on ‘Battling traffic obstacles during last-mile deliveries’ of gig workers to understand their perception about their work.

The survey found that 31 percent of respondents found that the quality and conditions of roads have improved compared to last year, but 20.6 percent believed it had deteriorated. When it came to their view on traffic congestion in their delivery area almost 87 percent of them believed it was ‘High’. A vast majority of respondents agreed that traffic remains one of the key issues.

Speeding

Furthermore, 55.5 percent of responded said that they have been involved in a traffic accident or near-miss incident during their job. Due to traffic congestions, road users have witnessed their commute time increasing, in the case of gig workers the pressure of delivering fast also influenced them to ride fast.

More than half of the respondents admitted that the pressure of delivering fast makes them speed on the bike. A vast majority of 90 percent of responded also felt that lack of parking space on main roads was a key contributor to traffic woes.

Then 76.8 percent of gig delivery partners think that traffic signals are very long in their delivery areas leading to longer delivery time.