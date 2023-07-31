scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Traffic remains leading woe for gig workers says survey

More than half of the respondents admitted that the pressure of delivering fast makes them speed on the bike.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Borzo
Representational image courtesy: Borzo

The gig economy is fast transforming and influencing the lives of people globally, as access to various services and products become accessible at one’s fingertips. On the other hand, this is also creating numerous job opportunities for people.

Borzo (formerly WeFast) recently did a survey on ‘Battling traffic obstacles during last-mile deliveries’ of gig workers to understand their perception about their work.

The survey found that 31 percent of respondents found that the quality and conditions of roads have improved compared to last year, but 20.6 percent believed it had deteriorated. When it came to their view on traffic congestion in their delivery area almost 87 percent of them believed it was ‘High’. A vast majority of respondents agreed that traffic remains one of the key issues.

Also Read

Speeding

Furthermore, 55.5 percent of responded said that they have been involved in a traffic accident or near-miss incident during their job. Due to traffic congestions, road users have witnessed their commute time increasing, in the case of gig workers the pressure of delivering fast also influenced them to ride fast.

More than half of the respondents admitted that the pressure of delivering fast makes them speed on the bike. A vast majority of 90 percent of responded also felt that lack of parking space on main roads was a key contributor to traffic woes.

Then 76.8 percent of gig delivery partners think that traffic signals are very long in their delivery areas leading to longer delivery time.

More Stories on
Auto industry

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 07:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS