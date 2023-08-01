Toyota nearly doubles Q1 operating profit

Toyota nearly doubled its operating profit in the first quarter, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday, helped by increased sales and production volumes as well as the tailwind from the weaker yen.

“Sales volumes across all regions increased compared to the same period a year earlier due to productivity improvement efforts made together with suppliers,” the company said in its earnings announcement.

The world’s top-selling automaker said operating profit for the three months through June totalled 1.12 trillion yen ($7.85 billion), an increase of 94% from a year earlier, beating the average 945.22 billion yen profit estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

Last year’s operating profit was 578.66 billion yen in the first quarter. Toyota maintained its forecast for a 3.0 trillion yen profit for the current year, as the conditions it faced had not changed greatly from three months earlier.

Also Read Exponent Energy reveals tech behind its 15-minute rapid charge technology

That forecast compared to a 3.6 trillion yen average forecast from 23 analysts. Toyota said it may consider a revision around the time of its half-year results.

Tuesday’s earnings are the Japanese auto giant’s first since it laid out an ambitious plan to better compete in the global market for battery-powered vehicles, as well as detailed its hydrogen strategy.

If it does not realise its plan, Toyota risks missing out on a rapid shift to electric vehicles in especially China, where the rise of local competitors and price cuts by Tesla and others are hurting its market share.

Toyota said it sold some 2.53 million Toyota and Lexus luxury brand cars in the quarter, up 8.4% from a year earlier, with around 34% of those being hybrids and other electrified vehicles.

Toyota shares, which were up 1.15% just before the release of the earnings, extended their gains immediately after and were up 2.6% at 2,448 yen by 0507 GMT.